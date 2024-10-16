NBC Securities Inc. Raises Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,635 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UHS. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 1,284.6% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Universal Health Services in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Warren J. Nimetz sold 3,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total value of $749,552.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,248.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Universal Health Services news, EVP Matthew Jay Peterson sold 15,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.85, for a total transaction of $3,192,479.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,595.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Warren J. Nimetz sold 3,444 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total transaction of $749,552.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,248.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,970 shares of company stock valued at $4,653,535. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Universal Health Services Trading Up 2.2 %

Universal Health Services stock opened at $225.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.27. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.90 and a 12 month high of $243.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.94. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the health services provider to repurchase up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $200.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Universal Health Services from $189.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $219.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Baird R W raised Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.92.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

