NBC Securities Inc. Reduces Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

NBC Securities Inc. lessened its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 926.3% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

NYSE:KMB opened at $145.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $48.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.39. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $116.63 and a 1 year high of $149.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.25. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 223.55%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 89.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total value of $250,695.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,976.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total transaction of $250,695.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,976.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $5,331,392.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,819,207.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.14.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.