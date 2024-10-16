NBC Securities Inc. Sells 590 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

NBC Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JEPI. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 104,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,026,000 after acquiring an additional 5,047 shares in the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 142.4% in the 1st quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 269,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,593,000 after acquiring an additional 6,452 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

JEPI opened at $59.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.21. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $51.38 and a one year high of $59.84.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

