Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Nemetschek SE (ETR:NEM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €98.90 ($107.50) and last traded at €100.50 ($109.24), with a volume of 94981 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €98.65 ($107.23).

Nemetschek Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €91.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is €89.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 66.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.85.

Nemetschek Company Profile

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

