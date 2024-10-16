Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,806 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 80.0% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its holdings in Netflix by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 380.0% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In related news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.00, for a total value of $279,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,262 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,741,260. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 402 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total value of $291,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,262 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,564,950. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 225,167 shares of company stock worth $150,492,460. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix Stock Down 0.5 %

Netflix stock opened at $702.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $690.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $653.04. The stock has a market cap of $302.78 billion, a PE ratio of 48.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $344.73 and a 1-year high of $736.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on NFLX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America upped their price target on Netflix from $700.00 to $740.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Netflix from $660.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $650.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $704.26.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

