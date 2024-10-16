Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0542 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st.
Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Price Performance
Shares of NBH traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.09. The company had a trading volume of 67,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,040. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $11.41.
About Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund
