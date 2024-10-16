Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 920,901 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the previous session’s volume of 663,458 shares.The stock last traded at $16.28 and had previously closed at $16.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NMRA. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Mizuho began coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

Get Neumora Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on NMRA

Neumora Therapeutics Trading Up 2.2 %

The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion and a PE ratio of -6.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.27.

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.37). On average, research analysts forecast that Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Robert A. Lenz sold 30,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total transaction of $363,606.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 339,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,011.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Neumora Therapeutics news, CFO Joshua Pinto sold 28,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $331,408.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,469 shares in the company, valued at $2,447,754.47. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert A. Lenz sold 30,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total value of $363,606.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 339,205 shares in the company, valued at $4,006,011.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,489 shares of company stock valued at $1,151,258 over the last three months. 26.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Neumora Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,354,000. Callan Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics by 222.6% during the second quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 661,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,500,000 after acquiring an additional 456,207 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Neumora Therapeutics by 488.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 85,706 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Neumora Therapeutics by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 111,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 49,527 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $566,000. 47.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Neumora Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Neumora Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neumora Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.