Next 15 Group plc Plans Dividend of GBX 4.75 (LON:NFG)

Next 15 Group plc (LON:NFG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.75 ($0.06) per share on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Next 15 Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Next 15 Group stock opened at GBX 417.50 ($5.45) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 624.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 804.89. Next 15 Group has a 12 month low of GBX 390 ($5.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,052 ($13.74). The stock has a market cap of £421.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 714.66 and a beta of 1.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Helen Hunter bought 3,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 460 ($6.01) per share, with a total value of £14,881 ($19,431.97). Corporate insiders own 7.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NFG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Next 15 Group in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 885 ($11.56) price objective on shares of Next 15 Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

Next 15 Group Company Profile

Next 15 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relation services; and digital and technology products and services.

Featured Articles

