Nexus Investment Management ULC Purchases 1,830 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 203,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up about 2.7% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $27,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UPS. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 284.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,569,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $351,681,000 after buying an additional 1,901,914 shares in the last quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $160,787,000. Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $90,099,000. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,604,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 47,670.7% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 450,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,582,000 after buying an additional 449,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $133.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.76. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.12 and a 52-week high of $163.82. The firm has a market cap of $114.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 35.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. On average, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 106.36%.

In related news, Director William R. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $128.61 per share, for a total transaction of $643,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares in the company, valued at $663,627.60. This trade represents a 3,100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Baird R W raised United Parcel Service to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.24.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

