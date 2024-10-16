Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Purchased by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $10,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Folketrygdfondet lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 8,756,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,275,000 after purchasing an additional 124,770 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,589,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,857,000 after purchasing an additional 823,036 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,254,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,242,000 after purchasing an additional 58,935 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 654.6% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,633,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151,584 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,373,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,697,000 after acquiring an additional 172,003 shares in the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on NVO. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.17.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $117.22. 979,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,295,438. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $92.94 and a 1 year high of $148.15. The company has a market capitalization of $526.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.06). Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 87.43% and a net margin of 34.86%. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.91 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.5126 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 24.83%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.