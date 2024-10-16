Numbers Protocol Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $27.49 Million (NUM)

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. Over the last week, Numbers Protocol has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. One Numbers Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0425 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges. Numbers Protocol has a market capitalization of $27.49 million and $556,984.57 worth of Numbers Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Numbers Protocol Profile

Numbers Protocol’s genesis date was November 18th, 2021. Numbers Protocol’s total supply is 695,358,115 tokens and its circulating supply is 646,831,998 tokens. Numbers Protocol’s official website is www.numbersprotocol.io. The official message board for Numbers Protocol is medium.com/numbers-protocol. Numbers Protocol’s official Twitter account is @numbersprotocol.

Numbers Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Numbers Protocol (NUM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Numbers Protocol has a current supply of 695,358,115 with 685,295,131 in circulation. The last known price of Numbers Protocol is 0.04237027 USD and is down -1.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $507,888.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.numbersprotocol.io/.”

