nVent Electric plc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (NYSE:NVT)

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th.

nVent Electric has a dividend payout ratio of 21.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect nVent Electric to earn $3.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.9%.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

NVT stock opened at $73.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.27. nVent Electric has a 1 year low of $45.60 and a 1 year high of $86.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $880.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.89 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that nVent Electric will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVT. Barclays lowered their price target on nVent Electric from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on nVent Electric from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on nVent Electric from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, nVent Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Herbert K. Parker bought 7,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.71 per share, with a total value of $497,161.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,268,572.04. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 20,004 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.34, for a total value of $1,267,053.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,978.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Herbert K. Parker purchased 7,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.71 per share, for a total transaction of $497,161.86. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,524 shares in the company, valued at $2,268,572.04. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

Further Reading

