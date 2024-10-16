Occidental Asset Management LLC Acquires 491 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 61.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 376.0% during the second quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $286.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.29. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $202.44 and a 12-month high of $288.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

