Occidental Asset Management LLC Purchases 204 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,994,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $669,716,000 after buying an additional 523,467 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 2,947,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,446,000 after acquiring an additional 343,033 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,239,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $187,546,000 after purchasing an additional 10,732 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 223.8% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,857,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $157,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,703,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,874,000 after purchasing an additional 44,660 shares during the period.

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $96.50 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $99.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.07 and a 200-day moving average of $87.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

