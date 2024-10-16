OI (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Oi S.A. (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.01 and last traded at $4.01, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.01.
OI Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.64 and its 200 day moving average is $0.22.
OI Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.0755 per share. This is a boost from OI’s previous dividend of $0.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 7th.
OI Company Profile
Oi SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Brazil and internationally. The company offers fixed telephony services; domestic and international long-distance services; and maintenance and repair services. It also provides call center and telemarketing, Internet, network, and Wi-Fi Internet services; and financial, and payment and credit system services, as well as consulting services.
