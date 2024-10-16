OLIO Financial Planning Has $8.01 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

OLIO Financial Planning grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of OLIO Financial Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. OLIO Financial Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $8,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 153.5% during the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Motco bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $42,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $46,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

VBR traded up $2.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $204.97. The company had a trading volume of 114,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,942. The stock has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.31. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $148.75 and a 52 week high of $205.33.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

