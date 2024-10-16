Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.01, RTT News reports. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 37.51%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share.

Omnicom Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Omnicom Group stock opened at $104.02 on Wednesday. Omnicom Group has a 52 week low of $73.28 and a 52 week high of $105.36. The stock has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.84%.

In other Omnicom Group news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total value of $297,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,738.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total value of $297,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,738.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 488 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $44,349.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,356 shares in the company, valued at $941,153.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OMC. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Omnicom Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Omnicom Group from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.70.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

