Onfolio (NASDAQ:ONFO) vs. Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) Head to Head Survey

Onfolio (NASDAQ:ONFO – Get Free Report) and Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.8% of Onfolio shares are held by institutional investors. 31.2% of Onfolio shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Onfolio and Reddit, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Onfolio 0 0 0 0 N/A Reddit 1 6 10 2 2.68

Profitability

Reddit has a consensus target price of $70.28, suggesting a potential downside of 6.53%. Given Reddit’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Reddit is more favorable than Onfolio.

This table compares Onfolio and Reddit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Onfolio -118.43% -59.94% -38.65% Reddit N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Onfolio and Reddit”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Onfolio $5.89 million 0.98 -$8.15 million ($1.52) -0.74 Reddit $981.41 million 12.53 -$90.82 million N/A N/A

Onfolio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Reddit.

Summary

Reddit beats Onfolio on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Onfolio

Onfolio Holdings, Inc. acquires and develops internet businesses. It provides website management, digital, advertising, and content placement services on its websites; and product sales on various sites. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

About Reddit

Reddit, Inc. operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

