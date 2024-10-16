Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,622 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 150.0% in the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 250 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 69.3% during the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 254 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 45.8% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $6,000,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 455,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,288,321.99. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $105.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.21. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $101.29 and a 1-year high of $135.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COP. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective (down previously from $139.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, October 11th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $156.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.12.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.