Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Has $45.12 Million Holdings in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,189,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,513 shares during the period. Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF comprises 14.1% of Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 7.90% of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF worth $45,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PVAL. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Clear Point Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Next Level Private LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. City Center Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $272,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PVAL opened at $38.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $575.81 million, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.39. Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $27.68 and a 12-month high of $38.63.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.121 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th.

The Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (PVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to large-cap value companies in the US. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. PVAL was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by Putnam.

