Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Has $8.40 Million Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,460 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF accounts for 2.6% of Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.32% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF worth $8,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JMST. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,711,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 325.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 395,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,069,000 after acquiring an additional 302,492 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,757,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,201,000 after purchasing an additional 172,347 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 892,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,307,000 after buying an additional 163,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 400.5% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 201,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,249,000 after purchasing an additional 161,613 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF stock opened at $50.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.75.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.1451 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.