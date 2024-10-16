Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 26 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 352 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 4.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 637,188 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $412,089,000 after purchasing an additional 27,708 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $332,349,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its stake in United Rentals by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 457,056 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $295,626,000 after buying an additional 199,810 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 382,536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $247,001,000 after buying an additional 20,481 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 334,179 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $216,123,000 after buying an additional 13,970 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In related news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,822,100. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on URI. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $774.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $873.00 to $954.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on United Rentals from $860.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on United Rentals from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $714.92.

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of URI stock opened at $833.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $750.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $700.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $387.01 and a 52-week high of $844.94.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.48 by $0.22. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 35.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.39 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.66%.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

