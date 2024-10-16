Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 49 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,058 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in STERIS by 2.6% in the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 61,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,051,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in STERIS in the third quarter valued at about $28,251,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in STERIS by 1.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,187,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harrell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 7.7% during the third quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,956,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of STERIS from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other STERIS news, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total transaction of $113,368.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,493.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other STERIS news, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total transaction of $113,368.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,493.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 23,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.00, for a total value of $5,763,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,603,710. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STERIS Trading Down 0.7 %

STE opened at $226.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.35 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $195.47 and a 12 month high of $248.24.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 7.36%. STERIS’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This is a positive change from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 59.69%.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

