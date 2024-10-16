Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Orla Mining in a report issued on Friday, October 11th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Orla Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.23 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Orla Mining’s FY2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th.

Orla Mining Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA opened at $4.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.70 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Orla Mining has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $4.72.

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Orla Mining had a positive return on equity of 14.36% and a negative net margin of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $84.57 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orla Mining

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Orla Mining by 2.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 177,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Orla Mining by 4.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 412,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Orla Mining by 7.9% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 293,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 21,576 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Orla Mining by 536.1% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 27,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 23,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Orla Mining during the second quarter valued at $102,000. 43.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orla Mining Company Profile

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.

