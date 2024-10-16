OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Short Interest Update

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 961,700 shares, an increase of 13.2% from the September 15th total of 849,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 179,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days. Approximately 5.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

OrthoPediatrics Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of KIDS opened at $27.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. OrthoPediatrics has a 12 month low of $23.10 and a 12 month high of $36.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.09. The firm has a market cap of $644.10 million, a P/E ratio of -28.16 and a beta of 1.17.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.08. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 5.44% and a negative net margin of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $52.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.40 million. Analysts predict that OrthoPediatrics will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Daniel J. Gerritzen sold 10,000 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $293,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 77,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,265,007.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 31.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 15.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 113.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the second quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 8.0% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 134,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KIDS. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research report on Friday, September 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, engages in designing, developing, and marketing anatomically appropriate implants, instruments, and specialized braces for children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers pediatric trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

