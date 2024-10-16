Oxford Lane Capital Corp. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:OXLCP)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of 0.1302 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th.

Oxford Lane Capital has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years.

Oxford Lane Capital Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ OXLCP opened at $24.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.65. Oxford Lane Capital has a 12 month low of $22.63 and a 12 month high of $24.11.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

