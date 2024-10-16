Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Has $240,000 Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 40.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,411 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 360.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 918.9% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $120.37 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.43. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $474.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.89.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Scotiabank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $129.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.88.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

