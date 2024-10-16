Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Has $344,000 Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,661 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Verizon Communications by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,479,487 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $281,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,947 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.4% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 24,005 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 33,084 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

VZ stock opened at $43.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.25. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.62 and a 12-month high of $45.36. The firm has a market cap of $184.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.42.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $32.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.678 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.20%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $45.50 to $46.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.26.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

