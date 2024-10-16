Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR) Trading 0.8% Higher – Should You Buy?

Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.14 and last traded at $32.01. 38,072 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 76,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.75.

Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $513.76 million, a PE ratio of 31.73 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.89 and its 200-day moving average is $28.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF stock. Patron Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the quarter. Patron Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF

The Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF (SRVR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of real estate companies from developed markets that are related to data and infrastructure. SRVR was launched on May 15, 2018 and is managed by Pacer.

