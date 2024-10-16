Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $74.15 and last traded at $74.13, with a volume of 4310 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.76.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.01 and a 200 day moving average of $70.80.

Institutional Trading of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 12,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 14,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 12,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter.

About Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

