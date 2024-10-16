Paragon Financial Partners Inc. Purchases 98 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Paragon Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Vanguard Energy ETF comprises 1.4% of Paragon Financial Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Paragon Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VDE opened at $125.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.58 and its 200 day moving average is $127.63. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $110.51 and a 52 week high of $137.92.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

