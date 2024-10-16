Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Shares Down 0% – Here’s Why

Shares of Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC – Get Free Report) traded down 0% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$26.48 and last traded at C$26.48. 33,882 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 215,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$26.49.

The firm has a market cap of C$904.82 million, a P/E ratio of -94.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$26.36 and its 200-day moving average is C$21.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.09.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, mausoleum crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, outer burial containers, flowers, online and video tribute, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, cemetery, and cremation services.

