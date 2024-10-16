Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Stock Position Raised by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $3,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 238.5% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 44 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 60.6% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total value of $503,982.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,986,282. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total transaction of $1,032,617.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,947. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total transaction of $503,982.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,986,282. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

NYSE:PH traded up $1.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $639.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,992. The firm has a market cap of $82.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.43. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $362.49 and a 12 month high of $646.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $600.97 and a 200-day moving average of $558.12.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 30.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on PH. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $633.00 to $691.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $640.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $610.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $622.00 to $654.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $655.93.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

