Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stephens

Analysts at Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Stephens’ price objective points to a potential upside of 30.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Paycor HCM from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Paycor HCM from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.31.

Paycor HCM Price Performance

NASDAQ:PYCR opened at $13.75 on Wednesday. Paycor HCM has a 1-year low of $10.92 and a 1-year high of $25.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.44.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Paycor HCM had a positive return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $164.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Paycor HCM’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paycor HCM will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paycor HCM

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 11.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,884,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,844,000 after acquiring an additional 710,370 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Paycor HCM by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,841,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,886,000 after purchasing an additional 184,255 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,344,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,338,000 after purchasing an additional 116,118 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,429,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,233,000 after buying an additional 213,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 13.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,664,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,140,000 after buying an additional 192,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

About Paycor HCM

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

