Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Susquehanna

Susquehanna reissued their neutral rating on shares of Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PSFE. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Paysafe from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Paysafe from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $16.20 to $19.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Paysafe Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of PSFE opened at $22.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.92. Paysafe has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $23.50.

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $439.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.40 million. Paysafe had a negative net margin of 0.78% and a positive return on equity of 14.42%. Equities research analysts expect that Paysafe will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paysafe

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paysafe by 596.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Paysafe by 2,613.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Paysafe in the second quarter valued at about $222,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Paysafe by 107.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 6,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the second quarter worth about $325,000. 54.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paysafe

Paysafe Limited provides end-to-end payment solutions in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payments platform offers a range of payment solutions comprising credit and debit card processing, digital wallet, eCash, and real-time banking solutions for entertainment verticals, such as iGaming, including online betting related to sports, e-sports, fantasy sports, poker, and other casino games, as well as travel, streaming/video gaming, retail/hospitality, and digital assets.

