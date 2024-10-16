PCG Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 51,581 Shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 549.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,581 shares during the period. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Global X Uranium ETF worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 57,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 41,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Uranium ETF Stock Up 6.7 %

Global X Uranium ETF stock traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.25. 4,082,063 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,049,408. Global X Uranium ETF has a 12 month low of $22.78 and a 12 month high of $33.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.71 and its 200-day moving average is $28.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08.

Global X Uranium ETF Profile

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

