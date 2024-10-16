Peoples Financial Services CORP. Has $104,000 Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $39,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,020,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,363,140. The company has a market capitalization of $85.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $49.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.57 and a 200-day moving average of $44.17.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.