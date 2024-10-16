PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 77.5% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 59.0% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 141.3% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of PepsiCo to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.92.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP stock opened at $175.90 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.08. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.03 and a 52 week high of $183.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $241.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 57.32%. The firm had revenue of $23.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.66%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

