Petredis Investment Advisors LLC Buys 40 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Petredis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $5,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% during the third quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.2% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 8,269 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Swedbank AB lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 180,043 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,450,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of ISRG opened at $478.47 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $254.85 and a 52-week high of $496.48. The firm has a market cap of $169.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.37, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $481.94 and its 200-day moving average is $436.37.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 27.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.13, for a total transaction of $641,382.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total value of $619,741.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,414,931.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.13, for a total transaction of $641,382.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,120 shares of company stock valued at $25,528,753 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on ISRG. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $494.00 to $518.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $512.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $495.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $467.55.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

