PFG Advisors Boosts Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,530 shares during the period. PFG Advisors owned about 0.09% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $9,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Blue Chip Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 100.2% in the first quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUS opened at $62.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.70. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $44.39 and a 1 year high of $63.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

