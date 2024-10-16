PFG Advisors Has $3.62 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Posted by on Oct 16th, 2024

PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEUFree Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 714 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,223,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,103,000 after purchasing an additional 10,148 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 398.1% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 8,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 6,768 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,328.9% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 6,990 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 53,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $330,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $61.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.71. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $49.47 and a 1-year high of $63.81. The stock has a market cap of $40.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

(Free Report)

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.