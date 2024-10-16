PFG Advisors Has $3.62 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 714 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,223,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,103,000 after purchasing an additional 10,148 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 398.1% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 8,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 6,768 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,328.9% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 6,990 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 53,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $330,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $61.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.71. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $49.47 and a 1-year high of $63.81. The stock has a market cap of $40.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

