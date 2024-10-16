PFG Advisors Has $5.15 Million Stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

PFG Advisors decreased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,916 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $5,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,841,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 194,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,649,000 after purchasing an additional 20,302 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $979,000. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AJG shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $269.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $254.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $260.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.00.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

AJG opened at $287.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $288.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $218.63 and a 1-year high of $301.04. The company has a market cap of $62.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.18, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.72.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.02. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.58%.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 6,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.06, for a total value of $1,799,520.10. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 30,053 shares in the company, valued at $8,536,855.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 8,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $2,482,959.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,654,772.41. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 6,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.06, for a total transaction of $1,799,520.10. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 30,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,536,855.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,145 shares of company stock worth $12,622,660 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

