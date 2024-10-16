PFG Advisors Increases Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $6,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $50.79 on Wednesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.14 and a 1 year high of $51.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.39.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.