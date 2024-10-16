PFG Advisors Purchases 5,527 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,527 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF accounts for about 1.0% of PFG Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. PFG Advisors owned 0.14% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $15,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $196,694,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 843,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,690,000 after buying an additional 20,151 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 278,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,800,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 18.4% in the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 263,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,207,000 after acquiring an additional 40,910 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the second quarter valued at $23,275,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FTEC opened at $177.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.41. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52-week low of $118.39 and a 52-week high of $181.49.

About Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.