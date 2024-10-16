PFG Advisors Purchases 8,065 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 170,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,065 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises about 0.8% of PFG Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $12,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,073,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,458,000 after acquiring an additional 5,792,806 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 1,823,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,464,000 after purchasing an additional 103,257 shares during the period.

Shares of BND stock opened at $74.06 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.99 and a fifty-two week high of $75.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.92.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

