Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Nexus Investment Management ULC

Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 804,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,555 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up about 2.3% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $23,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 100.0% in the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa America upgraded Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.54.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE opened at $29.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -491.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $33.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,800.00%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

