Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (MHI) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 18th

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock opened at $9.44 on Wednesday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.93 and a 1-year high of $9.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.14.

Insider Activity

In other Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 4,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.43 per share, for a total transaction of $41,114.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,610,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,048,090.02. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 100,079 shares of company stock worth $938,873 in the last three months.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

