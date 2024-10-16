Piscataqua Savings Bank Has $79,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 405.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 193.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 6,578 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 232.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Farmers Trust Co. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 39,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,700,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

RSP opened at $180.43 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $174.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $133.34 and a 52 week high of $182.22.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

