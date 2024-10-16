Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Trading 4.6% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) rose 4.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.26 and last traded at $1.26. Approximately 1,458,823 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 7,843,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $0.74 to $0.78 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Polestar Automotive Holding UK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.58.

Get Polestar Automotive Holding UK alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on PSNY

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Stock Up 5.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.12.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $534.12 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSNY. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 399.3% during the 2nd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 21,971,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,283,000 after acquiring an additional 17,571,426 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the second quarter valued at $9,235,000. Tredje AP fonden acquired a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,091,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,321,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the second quarter valued at approximately $518,000. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Polestar Automotive Holding UK

(Get Free Report)

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.