PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of PPL in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.41. The consensus estimate for PPL’s current full-year earnings is $1.72 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for PPL’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America upped their price target on PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PPL from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on PPL in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PPL presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.56.

PPL Price Performance

PPL opened at $32.36 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.82. PPL has a 52 week low of $23.36 and a 52 week high of $33.38.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. PPL had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of PPL

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in PPL by 91.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,821,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,977,000 after buying an additional 2,778,820 shares during the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in PPL by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,306,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,200 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in PPL by 50.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,701,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,771 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. bought a new position in shares of PPL during the 1st quarter worth $31,713,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of PPL by 21.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,217,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,105,000 after purchasing an additional 755,689 shares during the period. 76.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPL Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. PPL’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

PPL Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.